Patriots win fifth Super Bowl title

HOUSTON, TX — It was a historic night in Houston as the New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl trophy in a dramatic overtime finish against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots beat the Falcons 34 to 28 after trailing Atlanta 28 to 3 at the half.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles and beat Joe Montana for most Super Bowl MVP awards.

Coach Bill Belichick is now the first head coach to net five Super Bowl wins.

