Local store prints Super Bowl championship gear

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — With every championship win comes championship gear! Screen printers wasted no time firing up the machines and turning out Patriots Super Bowl t-shirts.

The staff at Mirror Image were all just at home watching the game out to call it a night when all of a sudden the Patriots turned it around and won.

Now they are busy stamping shirts with the official Patriots Super Bowl 51 champion logo.

They turn out 3 different t-shirt designs all reading those glorious words: The New England Patriots Super Bowl 51 Champions.

To get hundreds of boxes full of thousands of t-shirts printed and out the door to various retailers in our area, it takes 15 people and about 8 hours.

In fact, the first truckload left about two hours ago.

“Every Super Bowl, every championship game that’s how they get there before they get there. In the morning there’s people like this working all night long to get em out for em,” said Ron Cannon; VF Corporation.

So even if you already have four Patriots Super Bowl t-shirts in your drawer, you have to make room for one more because after all, this was not only a great comeback win, but an important win for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

