Firefighters battle blaze at East Providence home

By: The Associated Press

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Fire officials say no one was injured in a fire that damaged an East Providence home.

Chief Oscar Elmasian says the fire began in the basement Sunday morning and traveled through the walls to the first, second and attic floors. A woman who was home at the time escaped with her pets.

Firefighters controlled the blaze in less than 30 minutes. Elmasian says the house had no smoke detectors. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

