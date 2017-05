By: News Staff

HOPKINTON, R.I. - Two Massachusetts men died Saturday after being thrown from their car on I-95 South in Hopkinton.

The driver, Sean McCarriston, 32, and passenger Ryan Gromada, 23, were killed in the crash.

State Police say McCarriston's vehicle rear-ended the vehicle in front of them, hit the median, and rolled over several times.

Authorities believe speed was a factor. The men were not wearing seat belts.

