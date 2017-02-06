Gas prices down 2 cents in Rhode Island, to $2.23 per gallon - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gas prices down 2 cents in Rhode Island, to $2.23 per gallon

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Gas prices are down in Rhode Island, falling 2 cents per gallon to $2.23 for regular.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that the price of a gallon of regular gas in Rhode island is 4 cents lower than the national average price of $2.27 per gallon, but 41 cents per gallon higher than the in-state price of $1.82 per gallon a year ago.

AAA found a range in prices of 26 cents, from a low of $2.15 per gallon of regular to a high of $2.41.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

