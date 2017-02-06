Boston mayor: ‘Fire up the duck boats’ for Patriots parade - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Boston mayor: ‘Fire up the duck boats’ for Patriots parade

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

BOSTON (AP) — The mayor of Boston has ordered the city to “fire up the duck boat” for the New England Patriots victory parade following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter late Sunday night to offer his congratulations “to the greatest team, the greatest coach and the greatest quarterback of all time.”

Walsh says a parade celebrating their championship will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. He says the Pats “have made Boston and New England proud.”

The Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins have all celebrated championships in recent years by climbing aboard duck boats, amphibious vehicles that are normally used to show tourists around town.

This is the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.