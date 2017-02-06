Suit: Chiropractors engaged in insurance fraud scheme

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - An insurance company is suing a Providence chiropractic office, alleging its owner falsified medical records to boost insurance claims and paid kickbacks to personal injury lawyers who referred clients.

The Providence Journal reports the lawsuit filed by Allstate Insurance Company in federal court claims that Arianna Iannuccilli and two chiropractors at her office "unlawfully" obtained patients who didn't otherwise need medical treatment through their "improper relationships" with personal injury attorneys in Rhode Island.

The suit alleges the defendants found almost every patient to be partially or fully disabled in an effort to exaggerate injuries to increase the insurance reimbursement.

It accuses Iannuccilli of paying kickbacks to lawyers in exchange for referrals. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Iannuccilli's office didn't immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

