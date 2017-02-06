Suit: Chiropractors engaged in insurance fraud scheme - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Suit: Chiropractors engaged in insurance fraud scheme

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - An insurance company is suing a Providence chiropractic office, alleging its owner falsified medical records to boost insurance claims and paid kickbacks to personal injury lawyers who referred clients.

The Providence Journal reports the lawsuit filed by Allstate Insurance Company in federal court claims that Arianna Iannuccilli and two chiropractors at her office "unlawfully" obtained patients who didn't otherwise need medical treatment through their "improper relationships" with personal injury attorneys in Rhode Island.

The suit alleges the defendants found almost every patient to be partially or fully disabled in an effort to exaggerate injuries to increase the insurance reimbursement.

It accuses Iannuccilli of paying kickbacks to lawyers in exchange for referrals. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Iannuccilli's office didn't immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.