Pats fan gear in high demand

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@abc6

Reporting by: Melissa Randall

Patriot's fans waking up bright and early Monday to try and score the all important championship gear before heading to work or school. At the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Warwick, people were lined up well before the doors even opened at 6 a.m.

The merchandise was first come, first serve and not everyone was able to get exactly what they were looking for when they wanted it.

"I was hoping to get some more shirts, maybe a hat for the husband, but I didn't make it in time," said Alisa Mazerall, a Patriot's fan.

"I was up too, so now I'm really kind of talked off at myself, but I'll get it. It's not going to be a problem," said Bob Larrabee, another fan.

It was a nail biter. The Pats beat the Falcons 34 to 28, after trailing Atlanta by a wide margin at the half.

"I knew we were going to win. Everybody counted us out, but you know tom and the boys they come around when its time to play. Mr. Belichick gets them together and they do what they need to do," said fan Derrold Lewis.

More gear was expected to arrive throughout the day, and shoppers ABC6 caught up with told us they were willing to wait.

"My daughter is in Spain, studying abroad so I'm buying her some stuff I can bring to her in Barcelona this week. So she kept calling me at 4:30 in the morning and said, Dad make sure you bring me a shirt, so I had to make sure I could get one," said Mike Andreozzi, another fan.

Near or far, die hard fans can't help but brag about their team, and its quarterback, Tom Brady. And after Sunday night's performance, many would say they've earned that right.

(C) WLNE– TV 2017