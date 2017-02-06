Buddy Cianci's charities overhauled a year after his death - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Buddy Cianci's charities overhauled a year after his death

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The charitable endeavors started by former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci have been overhauled, a year after Cianci died at age 74.

Since his death in January 2016, Cianci's nephew, Brad Turchetta, has been managing Cianci's estate, including his scholarship fund and a charity that managed his papers.

In a 2014 investigation, The Associated Press found that his Mayor's Own Marinara Sauce, which purported to benefit Providence schoolchildren, had given no money to a scholarship fund in years. A Cianci adviser revealed the sauce made just $3 from 2009 to 2012.         Turchetta says the pasta sauce is now making anywhere from $500 to $1,200 in monthly gross income. He says after expenses, the sauce has donated around $1,500 to charity in the past few months.

