WARWICK, R.I. – A vehicle struck a 10-year-old child in a crosswalk Monday morning according to Warwick Police.

The incident happened at around 7:59 a.m. on Asylum Road in Warwick.

Officials say the driver may have had trouble seeing the road, due to being blinded by the sun.

The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the vehicle was cited for not giving a pedestrian the right of way in a crosswalk.

