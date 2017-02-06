First offshore wind farm in US repaired, fully operational - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

First offshore wind farm in US repaired, fully operational

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The first offshore wind farm installed in the United States is now operating at full capacity off the coast of Rhode Island following repairs to a damaged turbine.

The Providence Journal reports the 30-megawatt wind farm went into commercial operation in December with only four of its five turbines on line after being installed in waters off Block Island last fall.

Jeffrey Grybowski, CEO of project developer Deepwater Wind, says testing has confirmed that the repair work was successful and Turbine 2 is now running normally.

The turbine was damaged during construction when a drill bit was accidentally left between two moving sections inside its generator.

Repairs began the week of Jan. 17 and wrapped up last week. General Electric paid for the cost of the work.

