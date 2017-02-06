Uber and Fanatics partnership deliver Patriots gear door to door

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence area Patriots fans will have the chance to get championship gear delivered straight to their door thanks to a partnership between Uber and Fanatics.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, fans can order merchandise for their friends, family or coworkers. There is a ten item limit.

To take advantage of this service, follow these steps:

Download the latest version of the Uber App Select the "Championship Gear" option in your app If you’re within the delivery zone and you’re matched with a car, you’ll get your custom fan gear delivered within minutes.

Specific sizes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and you must be over the age of eighteen.

