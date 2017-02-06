Uber and Fanatics partnership deliver Patriots gear door to door - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Uber and Fanatics partnership deliver Patriots gear door to door

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence area Patriots fans will have the chance to get championship gear delivered straight to their door thanks to a partnership between Uber and Fanatics.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, fans can order merchandise for their friends, family or coworkers. There is a ten item limit.

To take advantage of this service, follow these steps:

  1. Download the latest version of the Uber App
  2. Select the "Championship Gear" option in your app
  3. If you’re within the delivery zone and you’re matched with a car, you’ll get your custom fan gear delivered within minutes.

Specific sizes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and you must be over the age of eighteen.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

