Police seek help to identify armed robbery suspect

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FALL RIVER, M.A. – The Fall River Police Department is seeking the public’s help on Monday to identify a man wanted for armed robbery.

According to police, officers responded to the Shell Gas Station on New Boston Road on Thursday February 2nd, 2017.

Police are searching for a suspect believed to be a 30-40-year-old white male, who is around 6 feet tall, and 200-230 lbs.

Anyone with information leading to the identification and apprehension of this suspect is encouraged to call the Fall River Police Department at: 508-676-8511.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017