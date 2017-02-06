Was the Patriots historic Super Bowl win enough to vindicate the team from deflate gate? Fans weigh in

FOXBORO- The minute super bowl champions gear arrived at Gillette stadiums Pro Shop, so did hundreds of fans.

"We were in line for 40 minutes and then we are going to be in here for another 2 hours, just to pay," says Patriots Fan Kayla Hession.

Despite the line, not one complaint from anyone, saying they didn't mind the wait. Tom Brady's Historic 5th Super Bowl victory also worth the wait. Many have called it his revenge tour, a reference to "deflategate" and the fact that the patriots claimed this super bowl victory after Brady had to sit out the first four games. Roger Goodell getting booed during the trophy ceremony last night.

"This is your fifth under your leadership, coach Belichick and Tom Brady," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Many fans say this win put the whole controversy to rest.

"We didn't do anything, it doesn't vindicate us were world champs! That's what we are here for. We are world champs!" says one Patriots fan.

"I was so glad that they won. It was kind of like a rub in your face, like I got you this is what we deserve in a nice way," adds another.

Others feel it's not that easy to kill the "deflategate" image.

"It's never ever ever going to end. But the Dynasty is going to continue and they will all be jealous," says Patriots Fan Joe Dooley.

(c)WLNE-TV/ABC6 2017