UPDATE: Police ID teen in fatal Exeter crash

UPDATE: Police ID teen in fatal Exeter crash

EXETER, RI – Rhode Island State Police have identified the teen from West Warwick who died on Monday, after police say his Subaru crashed into a tree and rolled over.  

According to police, 17-year-old  Andrew M. Oliveira was pronounced dead on scene when officers responded around 2:30 p.m., on Victory Highway for the report of a rollover.

Rhode Island State Police say Oliveira was driving at a high rate of speed in his 1999 Subaru when he lost control.

Police believe he attempted to turn onto Barbers Trailer Park near the Exeter-West Greenwich line when the Subaru struck a tree and rolled over.

Oliveira was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

