Two arrested during URI riots following Patriots' win

KINGSTON, R.I. – Students rioted on the URI campus Sunday night, after the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

The celebrations started innocently enough, when upwards of 1,000 students rushed from their dorms, chanting. But then, things escalated, from some students swimming in the ponds, to others destroying property.

A dumpster was set on fire. Signs and trees were uprooted. Students kicked over trash cans and threw toilet paper into the trees.

State Police had to be called in to help University Police contain the situation. No one was seriously hurt.

Two students were arrested: Seth Mace of Wakefield and Benjamin Schiffer of New Hartford, Connecticut, both 19.

"We know they wanted to celebrate – we all wanted to celebrate after that game,” said Director of Public Safety Stephen Baker, “Most did it responsibly, but unfortunately there's always a few that are going to try to bend the rules."

University Police began working on a security game plan once the Patriots won the AFC Championship.

