Minnesota cops invoke Justin Bieber against drunken drivers - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Minnesota cops invoke Justin Bieber against drunken drivers

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WYOMING, Minn. - A Minnesota police department threatened to force drunken drivers to watch a Super Bowl ad featuring Justin Bieber.           

The police department in the city of Wyoming tweeted during the Super Bowl that anyone caught driving drunk Sunday night would be forced to watch the pop star the entire way to jail.              

Bieber starred in a T-Mobile ad doing his version of a celebratory end zone dance.     

The original tweet was retweeted at least 10,000 times and liked at least 16,000.

The department later tweeted thanks to everybody for spreading their message against drinking and driving.              

Police Chief Paul Hoppe tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press all the attention may have resulted in up to 1 million impressions.              

And he says his department made no drunken driving arrests Sunday night.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.