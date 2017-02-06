Fans Brave the Cold to Welcome Home Super Bowl Champions

By: Samantha Fenlon

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. - Unforgettable. That's how Patriots' fans describe seeing the Super Bowl 51 champions arrive in Foxborough Monday night.

Many waited out in the cold for hours just to catch a glimpse of their favorite players and of course the Super Bowl trophy.

"I didn't really know what to do. I was kind of just looking and I was like wow they are real people, they are here. I didn't know what to do. I was in total shock," said Chloe Souza.



The five time champs arrived home in style. Team buses were escorted by Massachusetts State Police from Logan Airport straight Gillette stadium.

"It was so awesome nothing better," said one fan.

Barkevious Mingo was one of the players to come out and greet the masses. He told ABC 6 News that he's having trouble putting into words just how much this win means.

"I'm really speechless. Great time. Great group of guys. Hard working team. Amazing championship," said Mingo. "Thanks for supporting us. Thanks for believing in us. Thanks for waiting out here on us."



We caught up with one young fan who was on cloud nine after snapping a selfie with Duron Harmon.

"It was crazy," said Adam Winitzer.



It's a day mega-fans like Kevin Balzarini won't soon forget.



"It was great seeing the trophy run past me, especially this one. It was one of the greatest wins that we could have as Patriots' fans," said Balzarini.

And this is just the beginning of the celebration, with many fans now looking ahead to Tuesday’s parade.

