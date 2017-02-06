New England Patriots to celebrate win at the Dunkin Donuts Center

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Governor Gina Raimondo announced Monday evening she plans to host the Super Bowl LI Champion New England Patriots at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The Governor says she will declare Tuesday "New England Patriots Day," and has invited the public to the Dunk where the Kraft family and players from the Super Bowl LI championship team will celebrate and bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy as well for all to see.

The event is public and free of charge, with doors opening at 3:00 p.m., and the celebration officially starting at 4:00 p.m.

"New Englanders are gritty, determined people and we don't quit. When Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and the entire Patriots squad marched back from a 25-point deficit last night, they showed the entire nation what New Englanders are made of," Raimondo said.

"Rhode Island is the heart of Patriots Nation, and I'm thrilled to host members of our favorite team to celebrate the latest and sweetest Super Bowl victory in franchise history."

