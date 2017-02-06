Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary churches to house illegal immigrants

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

@kirstenglavin

PROVIDENCE, RI – People representing 20 or more places of worship met at the First Unitarian Church of Providence, Monday night to discuss ways to set up sanctuary congregations. And if it came down to it, it's something one Reverend said he is willing to go to jail for.

"If it takes being arrested in order for this to happen, then I, and I know a number of others in this room and not in this room, are willing to do so,” said Reverend Dr. Donald Anderson of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches.

The Reverend said he would put it all on the line to defend the people he called, most vulnerable.

He was joined by a crowd full of people, both religious and not, to discuss ways religious institutions in the state could hide illegal immigrants inside their houses of worship.

The meeting was in response to President Trump's continuous threats of deporting illegal immigrants.

"If we have to make a choice between God's law and the civil law, God's law wins!” said Rev. Anderson. “And that's where we're going."

"It's an exciting time to understand what we're capable of when we know what's right,” added Lisa Garcia-Sameson, a Providence resident also in attendance.

The most recent census for Rhode Island estimates there are roughly 30,000 illegal immigrants in the state. For Terry Gorman, the executive director of Rhode Islanders for Immigration Law Enforcement, that's a huge number, and a huge problem for the churches trying to house them.

"Where are they going to put that many people?" he asked ABC6 News Monday afternoon.

Gorman also said churches should not be off limits to immigration officials, such as ICE.

"If we're going to take them in and set up beds, basically a barracks inside the church for illegal aliens, then law enforcement should go in there."