Super Bowl champs taking a victory lap

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and company will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats. Those are World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists seeing the city’s sights.

Meteorologists are predicting a messy celebration. Rain and possibly some snow are in the forecast, along with the typical chilly New England temperatures. That is not expected to dampen enthusiasm, however.

This is the Patriots fifth championship since 2002. The Red Sox have had three and the Bruins and Celtics one apiece since then.

