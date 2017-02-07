Congressman Cicilline acknowledges Patriots on House floor

By: News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman David Cicilline took some time on the House floor Monday night to congratulate the New England Patriots on their historic victory.

The congressman spoke for a minute on the House floor thanking the Patriots and Tom Brady for their spirit and determination to win in Sunday night’s dramatic Super Bowl performance.

“This was a great and wonderful night. And really an important example and display of determination and persistence. Truly a lesson for us to never stop fighting,” said Congressman Cicilline.

Cicilline also marked the historic nature of the Super Bowl performance.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are now the only quarterback and coach to win five Super Bowl titles.

