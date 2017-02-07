Congressman Cicilline acknowledges Patriots on House floor - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Congressman Cicilline acknowledges Patriots on House floor

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman David Cicilline took some time on the House floor Monday night to congratulate the New England Patriots on their historic victory.

The congressman spoke for a minute on the House floor thanking the Patriots and Tom Brady for their spirit and determination to win in Sunday night’s dramatic Super Bowl performance.

“This was a great and wonderful night. And really an important example and display of determination and persistence. Truly a lesson for us to never stop fighting,” said Congressman Cicilline.

Cicilline also marked the historic nature of the Super Bowl performance.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are now the only quarterback and coach to win five Super Bowl titles.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.