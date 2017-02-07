Central Falls officers receive Medal of Merit - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Central Falls officers receive Medal of Merit

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — A group of Central Falls police officers were honored Monday night at City Hall for saving seven people from a burning home.

Mayor James Diossa presented the three officers with the Medal of Merit.

Last month, those officers ran into a burning home on Earle Street saving seven people inside.

“Growing up my superheroes were batman and superman,” said Mayor Diossa. “But today, not only as a Mayor but as a resident, the police and fire departments are my heroes; heroes because of their willingness to put their lives on the line for all of us.”

Investigators believe that fire was intentionally set. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.