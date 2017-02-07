Central Falls officers receive Medal of Merit

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — A group of Central Falls police officers were honored Monday night at City Hall for saving seven people from a burning home.

Mayor James Diossa presented the three officers with the Medal of Merit.

Last month, those officers ran into a burning home on Earle Street saving seven people inside.

“Growing up my superheroes were batman and superman,” said Mayor Diossa. “But today, not only as a Mayor but as a resident, the police and fire departments are my heroes; heroes because of their willingness to put their lives on the line for all of us.”

Investigators believe that fire was intentionally set. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information.

