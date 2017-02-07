BREAKING: Bruins fire head coach Claude Julien

By: ABC6 News Staff

A big change is coming to the Bruin’s bench. Head coach Claude Julien has been fired, according to a statement from the team.

Julien was the winningest coach in franchise history, and helped lead the Bruins to victory during the 2011 Stanley Cup Championship.

The team’s general manager announced Tuesday that assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will assume coaching duties in the interim. Cassidy is in his first season with Boston, after spending five seasons as head coach of the providence bruins.

The Bruins are expected to hold a press conference at noon to discuss the changes.

