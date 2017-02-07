Man charged in fatal boat crash remains silent

By: The Associated Press

CRANSTON, R.I. - A New Jersey man charged in a September 2015 fatal boat collision in waters off Rhode Island invoked his constitutional right to remain silent during his trial at the state Traffic Tribunal.

Cooper Bacon of Cape May Court House previously denied violating three Coast Guard navigation rules after he was charged by the state Department of Environmental Management.

The Westerly Sun reports that the 76-year-old Bacon was only heard during his trial Monday when attorneys played his 8-minute 911 call.

A Coast Guard official specializing in computer forensics testified that Bacon's 60-foot yacht, Princess, was moving at 25 to 31 knots and had auto-navigation engaged just prior to the crash.

Walter Krupinski, an 81-year-old commercial rod and reel fisherman from Stonington, Connecticut, died in the collision.

The trial continues Tuesday.

