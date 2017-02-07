Pilot hurt when small plane crashes in Fort Washington - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pilot hurt when small plane crashes in Fort Washington

By: The Associated Press

FORT WASHINGTON, M.D. - Maryland State Police say a Rhode Island man was hurt after the single-engine plane he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff in Fort Washington.        

Troopers said in a news release that shortly before noon on Monday, a Piper aircraft flown by 63-year-old Gary Kempen of Middleton, Rhode Island, took off from Potomac Airfield.

Police say the Piper experienced engine trouble at about 1,100 feet, and Kempen tried to return to the airfield.        

Investigators say the plane lost power. Kempen tried to land in an open field, troopers say, but the aircraft hit several trees and landed in a wooded area.        

Kempen was taken to Prince George's Hospital Center; police did not describe his injuries.        

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. 

