UPDATE: Police arrest man wanted for attempted robbery

UPDATE: Police arrest man wanted for attempted robbery

Kristopher Richard. Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department. Kristopher Richard. Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department.
Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department. Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department.

COVENTRY, R.I. - Police in Coventry have arrested a man who attempted to rob a woman with a stolen BB gun early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers arrested 20-year-old Kristopher Richard, of East Greenwich, after officers executed a court ordered search warrant. 

Officers had originally responded to the Wal-Mart on Centre of New England Blvd., around 5:38 a.m., for an attempted robbery in the parking lot.

The victim stated she had parked her vehicle and was walking towards the store when she was approached by Richard, who brandished a silver colored handgun and demanded her purse.

The victim says she refused and continued walking into the store, while Richard took off in a red Ford Ranger pick-up truck in an unknown direction.

Police soon learned Richard had entered the Wal-Mart earlier, and stole the BB gun pistol used in the attempted robbery.

Police say at the time of his arrest, Richard was wearing some of the same clothing wore during the attempted robbery.

The stolen BB gun was also seized. 

