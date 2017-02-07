Man admits filing false asylum forms in immigration scheme

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a fraud scheme involving the filing of false asylum applications on behalf of immigrants who didn't request or authorize the applications.

U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha says 35-year-old Nimon Naphaeng pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence to seven counts of mail fraud and two counts of visa fraud.

A native of Thailand, Naphaeng lived in Wakefield, Rhode Island.

He was accused of offering to help Thai nationals obtain work permits and government benefits and then using their personal information to file asylum applications without their consent.

Prosecutors say he'll forfeit about $285,000 collected in the execution of the scheme in 2014 and 2015.

