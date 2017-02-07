Woman wanted for shopping spree with stolen credit cards - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman wanted for shopping spree with stolen credit cards

Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department.
Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department. Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department.
Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department. Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department.

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. - Police are seeking assistance from the public on Tuesday, to help find a woman wanted for credit card theft. 

Police say the unidentified female suspect was at the Planet Fitness on Bald Hill Road back on January 12th, 2017, when she stole an individuals credit cards.

The suspect then used the stolen cards at a DSW Shoe Store.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect is encouraged to call the Warwick Police Department at: (401) 468-4200.

