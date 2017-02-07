Ethics commission fines ex-lawmaker over beach contract bids - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ethics commission fines ex-lawmaker over beach contract bids

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A former Rhode Island state legislator has been fined for violating ethics rules when he bid on a state contract while serving in the General Assembly.                

The state Ethics Commission on Tuesday voted to approve a $1,000 fine against former state Rep. Peter Palumbo, a Cranston Democrat who lost his re-election campaign in 2014.             

The commission says that in 2013, Palumbo bid to operate food and other concessions at three state beaches. He later withdrew the bid.           

His lawyer says he plans to appeal the ethics ruling.              

In an unrelated case, state police charged Palumbo last month with embezzling money from his campaign finance fund and filing a false document.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

