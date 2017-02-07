Rhode Island lawmakers take break to celebrate Patriots

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- Rhode Island state lawmakers are taking a break from their regular business so they can watch the New England Patriots bring their Super Bowl trophy to Providence.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has delayed the start of the House's Tuesday afternoon session so he and other legislators can join the celebration.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has called Rhode Island "the heart of Patriots Nation" and is hosting the free rally in Providence's Dunkin' Donuts Center, which is less than a mile from the State House. It's scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Providence Journal reports that Dunkin' Donuts, the Massachusetts-based coffee chain, is paying the costs of the Rhode Island rally.

The Patriots paraded through Boston with the Vince Lombardi Trophy earlier on Tuesday.

