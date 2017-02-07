New poll shows 3/5 of RI voters favor legalizing pot

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A new poll shows about three out of five voters in the state are in favor of legalizing marijuana in Rhode Island.

The poll shows the bulk of the voters in favor, 70 percent, live in Burrillville and Glocester. Newport is in second place at 64 percent and Providence is in third at 62 percent.

"I think for us not to do it now, we're going to lose out on a major opportunity,” said Rep. Scott Slater (D – Providence), who plans to introduce a companion bill with Sen. Joshua Miller (D – Cranston) to legalize the drug sometime this week.

Slater says regulating marijuana would help eliminate the black market and improve public safety, plus bring tens of millions in additional revenue each year.

He argues Massachusetts’ recent decision to legalize the drug should motivate Rhode Island to move forward fast. "When Massachusetts goes live, you better believe they're going to pop up stores all along the border of our state,” he said.

Critics argue that is not a good enough reason. "Just because somebody else is doing it, why would we have to do it” questioned Mike Cerullo, head of the grassroots group, What’s the Rush Rhode Island. He is urging Rhode Islanders to keep an open mind and advocate for more comprehensive, long-term studies on states that have already legalized the drug.

Cerullo also questions the validity of the poll, which was commissioned by the Marijuana Policy Project, saying: "A poll asking about pot is a lot like Ben and Jerry's asking do you like ice cream. You're certainly going to get a lot of people saying ‘we like ice cream.’"

The statewide survey of 759 registered voters was conducted January 27 to 29.

If the bills become law, the group Regulate Rhode Island estimates the state would take in $17.4 million in tax revenue next year, $31.5 million in 2019 and $48.3 million in 2020.

