Massive turnout for Providence Patriots rally

Thousands of people packed into the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence Tuesday afternoon to see the Super Bowl champions who made their way to Rhode Island right after the rally in Boston.

Patriots Captain Rob Ninkovich got the massive crowd going with a screaming contest that ended with Gronk throwing out his jersey to one lucky fan.

"It was so good. They are like beautiful. I love them all. They did so good at the Super Bowl and I'm just so excited that I got to see them,” said Alex Dauphin.

Six players, five Lombardi trophies plus Robert and Jonathan Kraft came out for the last minute rally.

"We feel so welcome in Rhode Island. We feel like we're home,” said Robert Kraft.

One of the highlights of the evening, Rob Gronkowski trying to hold all of the Super Bowl trophies. At one point, he almost dropped them.

"We love you guys we love your support. Thank you guys so much now it's about the drive for 6 baby. Let's go. I love you guys,” said Gronk.

The crowd also gave a huge cheer for Brown University grad James Develin who stuck around to sign autographs.

Fans spent hours out in the cold, waiting to get inside. The mood inside was electric.

"I thought it was amazing. I didn't get to go to the parade today and I'm so happy they put this together,” said Jenna Cambio.

The speaking program did end with a bang, Gronk posing this question to the crowd.

"Hey what do you guys think of Roger Goodell?"

Of course, that was followed by some massive booing.

An important point of note, fans had less than 24-hours notice that this rally was happening, making the turnout all the more impressive.

