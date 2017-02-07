UPDATE: Missing woman found in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Missing woman found in Providence

Melissa Verrecchia. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department. Melissa Verrecchia. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department.

WEST WARWICK, R. I. – The West Warwick Police Department has called off the search for a missing woman on Wednesday after finding her in Providence.

Authorities say 46-year-old Melissa Verrecchia was found in Providence by the Providence Police Department.

She was last seen around 9:00 a.m., on Tollgate Road, in Warwick after being discharged from Kent County Hospital on January 24th, 2017.

No friends or family members had any contact with her since that date.

The West Warwick Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in finding Verrecchia. 

