URI Rams Roll On by Winning at UMass

URI Rams Roll On by Winning at UMass

Posted: Updated:

   AMHERST, Mass. (AP) _ Jared Terrell scored 14 points and Rhode Island made 5 of 6 free throws in the last 34 seconds to defeat UMass 70-62 on Tuesday night.


        Terrell, who converted 4 of 5 at the foul line, sank a pair with 34 seconds left to blunt a UMass rally. E.C. Matthews and Nicola Akele each added 12 points for Rhode Island _ a season high for Akele.


        Hassan Martin had three blocks, two steals and nine points for the Rams (16-7, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who never trailed. Kuran Iverson leapt in from the far side of the basket to smack away an attempted layup by Donte Clark and Rhode Island forced 19 UMass turnovers, with 12 steals and eight blocks, turning them into 13 points.


        Clark led the Minutemen (12-12, 2-9) with 30 points, tying his career best. He was 8 of 14 from the floor and 13 of 16 at the foul line. Rashaan Holloway added 12 points and 12 rebounds.  

