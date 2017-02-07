Bruins Fire Claude Julien, Assistant Coach Bruce Cassidy Takes O - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bruins Fire Claude Julien, Assistant Coach Bruce Cassidy Takes Over

   BOSTON (AP) _ The Boston Bruins fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Claude Julien on Tuesday as the team was in danger of missing the playoffs for a third straight season.    

    He was the longest-tenured coach in the NHL.    

    Julien was 419-246-94 in 10 seasons that included two trips to the NHL finals and a Stanley Cup title in 2011. The Bruins lost in the finals two years later, and the year after that earned 117 points and the Presidents' Trophy.  

       But in 2014-15, Boston was eliminated from the playoff race on the final day of the regular season _ the first time in Julien's tenure they sat out the playoffs. Again last year, the Bruins had a chance to reach the playoffs heading into the final week, but they lost nine of their last 12 games to finish ninth in the Eastern Conference.    

    The Bruins hadn't kept a coach who missed the playoffs two straight years since 1965, when Milt Schmidt was given a third year before he was replaced by Harry Sinden.

