Rhode Island Democrats push to guarantee paid sick days

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A group of Rhode Island lawmakers has kicked off a campaign to guarantee paid sick days.

The Democratic legislators want Rhode Island to join its neighbor states in requiring private sector employers to provide paid sick leave to employees.

Sen. Maryellen Goodwin and Rep. Aaron Regunberg, both Providence Democrats, are introducing companion bills in the Senate and House to give workers up to seven paid sick days to care for their own health or a family member's health. They say more than 40 percent of the state's private sector workers lack paid sick days.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has also named guaranteeing paid sick days as a priority this year.

Connecticut in 2011 was the first state to guarantee paid sick leave, followed by California, Massachusetts and several other states.

