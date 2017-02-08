Representatives ask for votes for Barrington High School team mobile app

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

BARRINGTON, R.I. – Rep. Joy Hearn and Rep. Jason Knight of Barrington are asking people to vote for a Barrington High School team who created a mobile phone app to help victims of domestic violence.

The team consists of Chris Sarli, Hayden Ivatts, Stephen Johnston, Matt Collyer, and Kieran Eagan. The students won best in state for “Silent 911”, the app they created for the Verizon App Challenge.

The team is currently trying to earn the title of “Fan Favorite”. To vote, text SILENT to 22333. One vote per device is allowed.

“I am extremely proud of the students at Barrington High who came up with this app,” said Representative Hearn. “Not only is it an impressive technological achievement, but it tackles a serious problem in our society. I urge everyone to vote for them, and do it soon as voting ends February 14.”

“Silent 911” activates a one-way call by using a verbal key phrase while the phone looks to be sleeping, keeping the perpetrator unaware that authorities are being alerted. Representatives Hearn and Knight plan to honor the team on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The Verizon Innovative App challenge is a national competition open to all students at any school. Students must start a mobile app and design a concept that addresses a need or problem in their community.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017