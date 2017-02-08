Remains of missing 73-year-old identified

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The remains of Ana Martinez, the 73-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas morning around 5 a.m., have been identified.

Medical examiners could not determine exactly how Martinez died.

Martinez, who had Alzheimers, was seen leaving her home on Curtis Street.

Officials found a body last October near the Woonasquatucket River, in the same area where police had searched for Martinez.

In a press conference Wednesday, Major Lapatin described authorities’ extensive searches for Martinez. “There were many officers in many parts of the city. It went from here, it went to New York. We check family there. And unfortunately, this is the outcome.”

Lapatin say the medical examiners office has indicated there was a strong possibility Martinez drowned.

Officials have ruled out foul play, but are still continuing their investigation.

