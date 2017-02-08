UPDATE: Burrillville PD find numerous firearms in home of studen - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Burrillville PD find numerous firearms in home of student after lockdown

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. – Burrillville High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after officials got word of a student heading to school with a gun.

The Burrillville Police Department responded to the school at approximately 7:30 a.m. after receiving information of the student in question’s post on social media the night before.

The officers determined that the student had not yet arrived at school, and was still on a school bus. The bus stopped in route for lockdown protocol, and was located on Route 102.

The student was taken into custody. There was no gun found on him.

Officials searched the home of the student and found numerous firearms.

The school was placed on lockdown out of caution, and classes were resumed soon after. The student and his family have been cooperating with the investigation.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.