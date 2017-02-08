UPDATE: Burrillville PD find numerous firearms in home of student after lockdown

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. – Burrillville High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after officials got word of a student heading to school with a gun.

The Burrillville Police Department responded to the school at approximately 7:30 a.m. after receiving information of the student in question’s post on social media the night before.

The officers determined that the student had not yet arrived at school, and was still on a school bus. The bus stopped in route for lockdown protocol, and was located on Route 102.

The student was taken into custody. There was no gun found on him.

Officials searched the home of the student and found numerous firearms.

The school was placed on lockdown out of caution, and classes were resumed soon after. The student and his family have been cooperating with the investigation.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017