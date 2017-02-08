Dispute over East Providence firefighter hirings - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dispute over East Providence firefighter hirings

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – City councilors are demanding answers as to why firefighter recruits already screened were denied jobs with the department.

The city cited processing errors for turning down the entire academy after they had been screened. This move will cost taxpayers more money and may hurt the already understaffed department.

Some councilors assume the issue stemmed from not meeting advertising requirements, and the recent lowering of the passing test scores.

