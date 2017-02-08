Parking bans in effect for Thursday's storm - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Parking bans in effect for Thursday's storm

Due to the impending storm, multiple cities and towns have put parking bans into effect:

  • East Greenwich – Effective at 6 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.
  • Portsmouth – Effective at 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. Friday
  • Cranston – Effective at 12 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday
  • New Bedford – Effective at 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday
  • Attleboro – Effective Wednesday starting at 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday
  • North Providence – Effective at 4 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday
  • Cumberland – Effective at 12 a.m. until 6 a.m. Friday
  • Smithfield – Effective at 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday
  • Narragansett – Effective at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. Friday
  • Coventry – Effective at 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday

  • Providence – Effective at 2 a.m.
  • Woonsocket – Effective at 12 a.m.
  • Fall River – Effective at 12 a.m.
  • Pawtucket – Effective at 6 a.m.
  • East Providence – Effective at 7 a.m.
  • Warwick – Effective at 12 a.m.
  • Tiverton – Effective at 7 a.m.?

ABC6 News will update you as soon as cities and towns announce when parking bans are lifted.

