Parking bans in effect for Thursday's storm

Due to the impending storm, multiple cities and towns have put parking bans into effect:
- East Greenwich – Effective at 6 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.
- Portsmouth – Effective at 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. Friday
- Cranston – Effective at 12 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday
- New Bedford – Effective at 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday
- Attleboro – Effective Wednesday starting at 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday
- North Providence – Effective at 4 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday
- Cumberland – Effective at 12 a.m. until 6 a.m. Friday
- Smithfield – Effective at 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday
- Narragansett – Effective at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. Friday
- Coventry – Effective at 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday
- Providence – Effective at 2 a.m.
- Woonsocket – Effective at 12 a.m.
- Fall River – Effective at 12 a.m.
- Pawtucket – Effective at 6 a.m.
- East Providence – Effective at 7 a.m.
- Warwick – Effective at 12 a.m.
- Tiverton – Effective at 7 a.m.?
ABC6 News will update you as soon as cities and towns announce when parking bans are lifted.
