Parking bans in effect for Thursday's storm

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Due to the impending storm, multiple cities and towns have put parking bans into effect:

East Greenwich – Effective at 6 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Portsmouth – Effective at 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. Friday

Cranston – Effective at 12 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday

New Bedford – Effective at 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday

Attleboro – Effective Wednesday starting at 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday

North Providence – Effective at 4 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday

Cumberland – Effective at 12 a.m. until 6 a.m. Friday

Smithfield – Effective at 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday

Narragansett – Effective at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. Friday