Pawtucket man facing 10 counts of drug and firearm charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – A Pawtucket man was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant uncovered firearms, heroin, cocaine and marijuana in his Central Avenue home.

Juarami Batista, 26, was arrested and charged with:

  1. Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
  2. Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
  3. Maintaining a Common Nuisance
  4. Distribution or Manufacturing in/near a School Zone
  5. Second Offense – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  6. Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
  7. Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  8. Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Substance
  9. Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Crime of Violence
  10. RISP Arrest Warrant for Simple Assault

Using the search warrant, the Narcotics Unit seized:

  1. 7.31 grams of Cocaine
  2. 63.67 grams of Marijuana
  3. 17.70 grams of Heroin
  4. 3 marijuana edibles
  5. 32 THC pills (extracted cannabis oils in pill form)
  6. Various packaging and distributing materials
  7. A 9mm handgun

The Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the Rhode Island State Police Tactical Team led the investigation.

Batista will be arraigned February 9, 2017 in the Sixth Division District Court on all counts.

