Rhode Island snow Preparations

RIDOT is gearing up it's trucks and pretreating the roads preparing for Thursday's snow storm which is expected to drop up to a foot of snow here in Rhode Island. Hard to believe with warm temperatures Wednesday RIDOT says the higher temps today will help.



"We've got some salt brine going down on different roads throughout the state and the warm temperatures will help dry out the water out of there and help it stick better," says RIDOT's Joe Bucci.



RIDOT also uses magnesium chloride mostly on the states bridges.

"It has some salt inhibitors in it and it helps prevent corrosion on our bridges."

Around 3 am Thursday the state plans to send out 115 state trucks and will have up to 400 vendor trucks available as needed.

"We will absolutely make sure we have enough coverage on the roads and that what we just talked about this morning, was to call vendors in as needed and make sure we have adequate coverage on state highways,"adds Bucci.

For Rhode Islander's like Pete Monteiro snow during the month of February is nothing new, but he made a quick stop at Benny's before the rush the evening rush.

"It's you know, get gas for the snow blowers and salt and that's about it. Make sure you got a shovel and naturally get bread and milk."

