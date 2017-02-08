Police arrest suspect wanted for kidnapping, assault after car chase

By: News Staff

RAYNHAM, M.A. – A Brockton man is facing serious charges after kidnapping a woman, assaulting her, and fleeing from police on Wednesday.

Authorities say 49-year-old Nathaniel Simmons kidnapped an unknown woman earlier in Brockton, and proceeded to assault and threaten over the course of the day until they stopped at a Wal-Mart in Raynham.

Police say they suddenly received multiple phone calls from witnesses saying a man was assaulting a woman, and promptly responded to the Wal-Mart on Rt. 138 around 3:00 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw Simmons flee the scene in a grey Ford Taurus after trying to intervene.

Armed with this knowledge, police began searching for Simmons and were able to locate his car on King Philip Street, where they attempted to pull him over.

Simmons refused to stop, and tried to avoid officers, but ended up crashing into the back of another vehicle stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of King Philip Street and Rt. 104.

Officers were able to arrest Simmons, who is charged with the following offenses:

Kidnapping

Assault and battery

Assault

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon

Failure to stop for police

Negligent operation of a vehicle

Officers also found several items of clothing belonging to the victim, and a machete; believed to have been thrown from the vehicle by Simmons.

Simmons is being held on $50,000 bail.

