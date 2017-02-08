Storm preps underway

With heavy snow expected on Thursday local cities and towns across the region spent their day preparing for the storm.

Rhode Island D–O–T has 115 state trucks ready to go and 400 vendor trucks available as needed.

"We will absolutely make sure we have enough coverage on the roads,” said Joe Bucci of RIDOT.

The state will hit the roads to pre–treat beginning at 3–am.

In Cranston, we caught up with the Mayor as trucks were loading up with sand and salt.

"We're ready sharpening the blades on the plows, making sure our equipment is ready,” said Mayor Allan Fung.

The city has 40 to 50 pieces of equipment ready to go as well 100 plus vendors on standby.

In Providence the Director of Public Works telling us. Their first crews will get in around 4 am... before the snow starts.

"We're going to plow and clear our main streets our overpasses. We are going to make sure that the hospitals, the fire station, the police all have access and that they can do their job as well. Then we are going to start moving back into the secondary streets.” Said Michael Borg.

And, in New Bedford... Mayor Jon Mitchell says the city has some new additions this year to help them tackle the snow.

"We bought a number of new trucks. we added a large salt shed in the north end. One might say well what's the big deal with that. we put a salt shed as far north as we could go in our city which will allow plows that cover that part of the city to get back on the road quicker,” said Mayor Mitchell.

