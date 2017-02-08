Caught in Providence video goes viral on YouTube

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - An episode of ABC6's "Caught in Providence" is going viral again!

The video titled "car clock" was published Tuesday on YouTube, and has already gained over 600,000 views.

The segment shows Judge Caprio considering what to do with a woman who was issued a parking ticket.

You can watch the video below:

The woman goes on to say her car clock read "10 o'clock" which is why she parked there.

Judge Caprio ended up dismissing the ticket, telling ABC6 News on Wednesday the final verdict came down to being human.

The clip is number four on YouTube’s "trending" list.

Back in November, another “Caught in Providence” clip garnered over 5.5 million views.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017