By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

Erickson Bans had the game-high 29 points to lead Shea to an 84-68 win over Chariho Wednesday. The Raiders are now 13-0 in Division II.

In Division I girls basketball, Megan Bodziony's 26 points were not enough to help South Kingstown as Moses Brown wins, 52-46.