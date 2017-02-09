Powell Lifts Seton Hall Over Providence Late In Overtime - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Powell Lifts Seton Hall Over Providence Late In Overtime

Posted: Updated:

       NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Khadeen Carrington scored 21 points, Myles Powell hit the game-winning layup with nine seconds left, and Seton Hall survived to beat Providence 72-70 in overtime on Wednesday night.

        The Pirates (15-8, 5-6 Big East), who beat Georgetown in OT on Saturday, were playing in their first back-to-back overtime games since 2007.         Carrington, who scored the final seven points for Seton Hall, gave the Pirates a 70-68 lead on a layup with 1:04 left. A foul by Angel Delgado on the ensuing possession sent Providence's Emmitt Holt to the line, where the junior hit two to tie it.

        Seton Hall held the ball on its last possession, before Powell finally made his move and hit the game-winner with nine seconds left. Kyron Cartwright missed a final shot to tie it for the Friars (14-11, 4-8).

        Delgado finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for Seton Hall.

        Rodney Bullock led Providence with 19 points. Holt added 14. 

        AP-WF-02-09-17 0500GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.