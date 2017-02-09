State police identify driver killed in rollover crash in East Greenwich

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — A Massachusetts man has died after being ejected from his car in an early Thursday morning crash in East Greenwich, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Officials say 25-year-old Patrick Sullivan lost control of his car, crashed into the median on 95 South before 4 a.m., and flipped over.

Both lanes of the highway were closed after the accident, though traffic was allowed to pass via the breakdown lane. All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver did not appear to have been wearing his seatbelt.

The accident took place before the snow started falling.

Lanes after exit 8 on 95S temporarily shut down. Vehicle to be towed. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/a7NaS1llZk — Ana Rotary (@Antananarivo) February 9, 2017

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017