State police identify driver killed in rollover crash in East Greenwich

State police identify driver killed in rollover crash in East Greenwich

By: News Staff

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — A Massachusetts man has died after being ejected from his car in an early Thursday morning crash in East Greenwich, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Officials say 25-year-old Patrick Sullivan lost control of his car, crashed into the median on 95 South before 4 a.m., and flipped over.

Both lanes of the highway were closed after the accident, though traffic was allowed to pass via the breakdown lane. All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver did not appear to have been wearing his seatbelt.

The accident took place before the snow started falling.

